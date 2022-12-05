November 28, 2022, 6:00 pm, Zoom and in-person at the Marsh House
Present: David Boyle, Davene Nichols. On Zoom: Joan Fowler, Stacey Suttle, Beverly Foster (guest), Proxies were to David Boyle by Mary McConnell, Sharleen Gribble, Jan Shattuck.
David Boyle presided. The minutes of October 17 were approved by acclamation.
Treasurer’s reports Balance in the Bank of La Fayette account at the end of October was $17,357.80. Income of $50 from a memorial gift. Expenses of $102 for supplies and $25 in taxes on the north lot from last year.
Stacey Suttle gave a progress report on the new museum of AA Heritage across the street. He is also completing an inventory of the Marsh House possessions. The grand opening of the museum will be December 17, 1-6 pm.
WORK AREA REPORTS:
Administration/House management. Work Day on Friday, December 2. Day Reporting Center volunteers continue to help with the yard.
Candlelight Tours, Sat., Sun., Dec. 10, 11, 17, 18, 6-8 pm. Will need gingerbread cookies and apple cider.
Building and Grounds: We have found a carpenter. Porch remodel into the gift shop should happen in December.
Furnishings: Davene met with the inventory team and completed the task.
Clayton Bell Scholarship Program student interns are being trained as docents when tours are scheduled. Having difficulty getting students to show up.
Christmas Candlelight Tours will be Saturday, Sunday, 6-8 pm, December 10, 11,17, 18.
Next board meeting: Monday, December 19, 6:00 pm.
Article submitted by David Boyle, recording secretary.