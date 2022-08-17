August 15, 2022, 6:00 pm, Zoom and in-person at the Marsh House in LaFayette
Present: David Boyle, Connie Forester, Davene Nichols, and on Zoom: Joan Fowler, Sharleen Robinson, Jan Shattuck, and by proxy: Mary McConnell, (proxy to David Boyle). Guest: Stacey Suttle.
David Boyle presided. He introduced Stacey Suttle, the new full-time employee of the Walker County African American Museum. Stacey will be getting training at the Marsh House and helping out with administration and tours to get experience to help with the new museum. The Minutes of the Marsh House Board of Trustees for June 27, 2022, were approved unanimously on a motion by (1) Sharleen Robinson and (1) Davene Nichols.
The Treasurer’s reports were received. The balance in the Bank of La Fayette account at the end of April was $16,419.50. There were no expenses in July. The endowment lost value this quarter and now stands at $42,155.67.
OLD BUSINESS:
The Marsh House hosted the first exhibit of the Walker County Museum of African American History on June 25 since the building across the street was not finished. More than 200 persons attended with donations of more than $1900. The exhibit remains up for viewing by visitors to the house for 60 days.
WORK AREA REPORTS:
Administration/House management. One volunteer has worked out to be excellent as a housekeeper. Day Reporting Center volunteers continue to help with the yard.
A few tours are occurring by appointment. Dresses on display for Mother’s Day Tea remain in place.
Building and Grounds: Now looking for a carpenter for the back porch remodeling. The mulberry tree at the northeast corner fell away from the house in a recent storm. The plan is that most of the good wood will be used by a local woodworker (David Autry) to make furniture or bowls. A motion was made by (1) Connie Forester and (2) Joan Fowler to authorize up to $2500 for repair of the copper chimney cap on the east chimney, which was damaged in the same storm. Motion passed unanimously.
Furnishings: Davene noted that recent donations of old books would go well in the Chattooga Academy. Several people volunteered to work toward recreating the schoolhouse museum.
Heritage Day—a yard sale of good quality items is planned for September 17. Joan will try to get a banner for advertising in the yard soon. Davene encouraged people to bring items and leave them on the back porch.
Clayton Bell Scholarship Program student interns are being trained as docents when tours are scheduled.
Sharleen Robinson shared her vision for creating a more formal volunteer program with recognition events for volunteers.
There being no further business, the meeting adjourned.
Next board meeting: Monday, September 19, 6:00 pm.
Article submitted by David Boyle, recording secretary.