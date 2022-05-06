Mark your calendar for May 15-16. That’s a Sunday and Monday. Make the kids or grandkids take a nap Sunday afternoon (you might want to take one, too).
Set up your lawn chairs outside, buy some snacks and drinks. Maybe have some moony music ready, because there is going to be a full lunar eclipse starting around 9:30 p.m. Sunday and lasting until 2:50 a.m. Monday.
If five hours seems too long to stare into space, prime hours from our spot on Earth are 10:30 p.m. Sunday until 1 a.m. Monday, with the maximum effect just as Sunday is turning into Monday (around midnight).
This eclipse will also produce a “Blood Moon” -- during part of the eclipse, as Earth’s shadow falls across the moon, our special rock in the sky will look reddish.
Lunar eclipses, unlike solar eclipses, are safe to watch without protective eye gear.
A few interesting facts
The moon, according to NASA, is a little under 239,000 miles from Walker and Catoosa counties, Earth.
You can fit around 30 earths between Northwest Georgia and the moon.
If you could walk in space and tread an average three miles per hour and didn’t need any sleep or pit stops, it would take you 40,000 hours or 1,667 days or 4.5 years to walk to the moon.
The moon is dark. When you see it lit up, it’s reflecting the sun instead of shining itself (you already knew that).
During a lunar eclipse, Earth is positioned between the sun and the moon.
If clouds move in, the eclipse will not be as visible. If past years are any indicator, we have a 40% chance of clear weather. Let’s hope the skies cooperate.