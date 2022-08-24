The Tri-State Military Vehicle Club’s annual vehicle show and swap meet will be held Saturday, Sept. 3, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 4, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Camp Jordan Park in East Ridge, Tenn. The show is free to attend, with military vehicles from WWII to modern day on display, and club members on hand to show off their prized vehicles and displays.
The show and swap meet allows collectors, enthusiasts and history buffs to peruse authentic vehicles and equipment while enjoying military displays. “This show is for anyone who loves history or is curious about or interested in adding a vehicle to their collection,” said club president Louis Varnell. “All of us own and have restored vehicles, so you’ll get your questions answered and know you’re seeing authentic restorations. Plus we might have the part or display piece you’re looking for.”
The public is invited to rent a space at the swap meet to sell or trade military items and vehicle parts. No yard sale items allowed. The cost is $25 and can be paid the day of by cash or check. Questions can be directed to club president Louis Varnell at 423-240-6631, Tony DiMaiolo at 901-240-7955 or Berlin Seaborn at 423-593-1476 or online at www.seaborn123@bellsouth.net. Visit the club’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Tri-State-Military-Vehicle-Club.
Tri-State Military Vehicle Club is a local organization for historians, preservationists and collectors interested in the acquisition, restoration, preservation, safe operation and public education of historic military transport. The club meets the second Tuesday of each month at Wally’s Restaurant in East Ridge, Tenn., at 6 pm.