The Tri-State Military Vehicle Club’s annual vehicle show and swap meet will be held Saturday, Sept. 3, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 4, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Camp Jordan Park in East Ridge, Tenn. The show is free to attend, with military vehicles from WWII to modern day on display, and club members on hand to show off their prized vehicles and displays.

The show and swap meet allows collectors, enthusiasts and history buffs to peruse authentic vehicles and equipment while enjoying military displays. “This show is for anyone who loves history or is curious about or interested in adding a vehicle to their collection,” said club president Louis Varnell. “All of us own and have restored vehicles, so you’ll get your questions answered and know you’re seeing authentic restorations. Plus we might have the part or display piece you’re looking for.”

