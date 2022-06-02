The Ringgold Playhouse (TRP) will open its much-anticipated stage adaptation of Stephen King’s thriller, “Misery,” for five performances beginning Thursday night, June 2.
The play, which is based on King’s bestselling 1987 novel of the same name, became even more popular following the 1990 film adaptation starring Kathy Bates and James Caan. Now, famed screenwriter William Goldman has adapted the story for the stage.
“I’m just so excited to finally bring this show to the Depot stage,” said director Ronald King. “I’ve been a Stephen King fan since I was a teenager, so this show means a lot to me.”
According to Ronald King and TRP Executive Director Adam Cook, this production has been atop the company’s wish list for a while.
“It’s a show that has been on our to-do list for a number of years,” Cook said. “Director Ronald King has been aching to do this play for a long time, but the rights weren’t available. We looked again when we were mapping out our 2022 season and the show was finally available for production.”
Misery follows successful romance novelist Paul Sheldon (Kevin Baskette), who is rescued from a car crash by his “number one fan,” Annie Wilkes (Tammy Rice), and wakes up captive in her secluded home. While Paul is convalescing, Annie reads the manuscript to his newest novel and becomes enraged when she discovers the author has killed off her favorite character, Misery Chastain. Annie forces Paul to write a new “Misery” novel, and he quickly realizes Annie has no intention of letting him go anywhere. The irate Annie forces Paul to write as if his life depends on it — and it does.
In addition to the powerful tandem of Baskette and Rice in the roles of Paul and Annie, the cast is rounded out by TRP veteran Mark Morgan as Sheriff “Buster,” who keeps checking in on the house giving updates to Annie about the search for the missing writer she adores.
“I’m proud of the psychological dance that has developed between the two main characters. It’s the heart of the show and it keeps the audience on the edge of their seat,” Ronald King said. “I hope that we can bring Stephen King fans in to join our theatre community.”