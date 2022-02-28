The Ringgold Playhouse (TRP) will open its 2022 season this week with the hilariously absurd comedy, “The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged).”
This interactive, audience-friendly romp kicks off TRP’s ninth season and will run for five total performances Thursday, March 3, through Sunday, March 6.
According to director Joseph Watts, the fast-paced show showcases all of Shakespeare’s plays in a little over 90 minutes.
“I am really excited for this show because it’s not like the typical comedy you see in theatre,” Watts said. It’s got an improvisational/sketch comedy feeling to it.”
The interactive aspect of the show includes three players — Frankie Pinkston, McKenna Hardin and Char Kent — who take the show down into the house and encourage audience participation at certain points.
Watts described the show as a big change from his most recent directorial efforts.
“I was nervous when originally doing the show because the last three shows I’ve directed were dramas, but I’m really just glad I’ve been getting so much great material and choices from the cast,” Watts said. “I think the cast is really having fun doing the show. This type of comedy is not something you get to do with many other shows.”
Watts added that the show isn’t only for Shakespeare diehards, but that it is also informative and entertaining for folks who may not be too familiar with the writer’s famous works.
“‘Complete Works’ is a show where they get to be on stage and make fun of all of Shakespeare’s works,” Watts said. “I think audiences will enjoy it because of that.”
Watts, with the help of stage manager Angie Griffin and the trio of players, has created a fun atmosphere that theatergoers will enjoy.
“A big part of the show is that these characters enjoy all the different ways we can approach Shakespeare,” Watts said. “Like turning the history plays into one weird chaotic football game — it’s just a great time all around.”