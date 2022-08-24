The Ringgold Playhouse (TRP) will open its production of Thornton Wilder’s classic tale, ‘Our Town’, for a four-performance run beginning Thursday night, Aug. 25, at the historic Ringgold Depot.

Considered an American classic, ‘Our Town’ is directed by Kelsea Rambin-Warrick and is the final installment of TRP’s 2022 season.

