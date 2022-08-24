The Ringgold Playhouse (TRP) will open its production of Thornton Wilder’s classic tale, ‘Our Town’, for a four-performance run beginning Thursday night, Aug. 25, at the historic Ringgold Depot.
Considered an American classic, ‘Our Town’ is directed by Kelsea Rambin-Warrick and is the final installment of TRP’s 2022 season.
According to TRP officials, ‘Our Town’ was originally supposed to be produced during the 2020 season, but was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
“After being detoured by the pandemic, I’m excited to be able to bring this show to life,” said Rambin-Warrick, a Ringgold native. “I’ve been looking forward to bringing this show to Ringgold for three years now and am so happy with how this has gone.”
Renowned playwright Edward Albee once described the show as “the greatest American play ever written,” due to it’s telling of a small-town story with timeless, universal themes.
The story presents the small town of Grover’s Corners in three acts: “Daily Life,” “Love and Marriage” and “Death and Eternity.” Narrated by a stage manager (Holly Shiveley) and performed with minimal props and sets, the play depicts the simple daily lives of the Webb and Gibbs families as their children fall in love, marry, and eventually — in one of the most famous scenes in American theatre — die.
“The cast has taken my ideas and created a memorable show that will strike a chord with generations,” Rambin-Warrick said. “This was one of the first shows I did growing up and it has always held a spot in my heart.”
In addition to Shiveley as the “Stage Manager,” the cast also includes TRP veterans Chuck Nalley, Dana Rogers, Frankie Pinkston, and Joseph Watts. Actors making their TRP debuts include Landon Carpenter, Abby Ingle, Hanna Marino, Josiah Buyno, Kristian Buyno, Lisa Simpkins, Rachel Lightfoot, and Stephen Brady.
TRP veteran McKenna Hardin is serving as the show’s co-director and stage manager.
Performances will take place Thursday, Aug. 25 through Saturday, Aug. 27 at 7:30 p.m., with a special matinee performance Sunday, Aug. 28 at 2 p.m.
Patrons can purchase tickets online at Eventbrite.com, in person at Ringgold City Hall Monday-Friday, or at the door prior to showtime.
Tickets are $10 general admission and $8 for seniors and students.