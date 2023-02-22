The cast of William Inge’s Bus Stop is set to open its production Thursday night, Feb. 23. From left; Jonathan Harrell as “Bo,” Evelyn Wall as “Grace,” Londyn Adler as “Elma,” and Laurie Shaw as “Cherie.”
The Ringgold Playhouse is located inside the historic Ringgold Depot at 155 Depot St. in downtown Ringgold, Ga.
The Ringgold Playhouse (TRP) will open its 10th season of theatre Thursday night, Feb. 23, with a five-performance production of William Inge’s classic drama, “Bus Stop.”
The play, which follows a group of bus passengers trapped in a roadside diner during a snowstorm, is a heartfelt story about love, life, and the people you meet along the way.
“It’s a great play and its one that we think our audiences will really appreciate as we kick off this landmark season,” said TRP Executive Director Adam Cook. “Our director, Renee Lierow, and her cast have worked really hard to tell this wonderful story.”
Among the bus passengers, the story primarily revolves around Bo Decker (Jonathan Harrell), a Montana cowboy who falls in love with the first girl he meets off the ranch in a chanteuse named Cherie (Laurie Shaw). Hell-bent on marrying her, Bo seemingly kidnaps Cherie and is in the process of dragging her back to Montana to get married when their bus gets snowed in at Grace’s Diner.
With the guidance of his cowhand mentor, Virgil (Joshua Adler), and the stern authority of the local sheriff (Chuck Belcher), Harrell’s “Bo” has to come to grips with the reality that the way we treat people and how we go about things makes all the difference in the world.
The cast also includes Evelyn Wall (Grace), Londyn Adler (Elma), Bobby Daniels (Carl), and Tim Pridemore (Dr. Gerald Lyman).
According to director Renee Lierow, the cast has spent a lot of time developing this timeless story.
“Bus Stop is such a fun show,” Lierow said. “I always love the process of getting a group of people together to create a new story. So many people have put a piece of themselves into the show, which is what makes a show great.”
With Lierow’s direction and the stage management of Kelsea Rambin-Warrick, the cozy story is sure to warm the hearts of audience members throughout the course of the weekend.
“We cannot wait to invite audiences into this love story and into Grace’s Diner,” Lierow said.