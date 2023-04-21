The Ringgold Playhouse (TRP) will hold open auditions for Neil Simon’s classic comedy “The Sunshine Boys” on Wednesday, April 26, and Thursday, April 27, at 7 p.m. at the historic Ringgold Depot downtown.
Now in its 10th season, TRP is excited to welcome all local actors to participate in auditions for this great comedy that will entertained audiences with a five-performance run in June.
“It’s a great show,” said TRP Executive Director Adam Cook. “Audiences love Neil Simon comedies, so we’re excited to offer this production this season and look forward to seeing all the talent in our area at auditions.”
The show, which is being directed by TRP veteran and Dalton native Levi Witt, has roles available for four men and two women.
“We’re really excited about this show and hope to see a lot of talented folks at auditions,” Cook said.
Those interested in auditioning do not have to have anything prepared – auditions will consist of cold reads from the script.
Actors are also not required to attend both nights of auditions. Callbacks will take place if deemed necessary by the director.
Auditions will begin each evening at 7 p.m. at the historic Ringgold Depot located at 155 Depot Street.
Play synopsis
In the “The Sunshine Boys,” Al and Willie, known professionally as “Lewis and Clark,” were top-billed vaudevillians for over forty years. Now, it has been over twelve years since they’ve even spoken. When a television network requests them for a “History of Comedy” retrospective show, a grudging reunion brings the two back together to remaster their most celebrated sketch, along with a flood of memories, miseries, and laughs. Can these two comedy legends possibly work out their issues in time for their return to the public eye?
Character breakdown
Willie Clark, male, 60s-80s: One-half of the great vaudeville comedy team of Lewis & Clark; Willie is a bitter, sarcastic old man, but he hasn’t lost his comedic knack; he’s always dead-on with punch lines and timing; he appears self-absorbed and wrapped up in his own life, and doesn’t show any signs of sentimentality or empathy, yet there’s something wholly endearing about him.
Al Lewis, male, 60s-80s: The other half of Lewis & Clark; Al is the timid straight man to Willie’s explosive temperament, yet he can dish it out on an equal level; he accepts the limitations of old age and has learned to enjoy his golden years; however, it’s obvious he misses his old partner and the good times they shared.
Ben Silverman, male, 30s-40s: Willie’s nephew and agent; Ben cares very much for his uncle and really looks up to him; he tries to find work for Willie, but Willie’s age and personality make this a very difficult task; a practical, hardworking family man, Ben really didn’t inherit any of his uncle’s sense of comedy.
Eddie, male, 20s-30s: A young production assistant; everything rolls down onto Eddie’s shoulders, and he’s carrying a great weight trying to get this production ready for broadcast.
Patient, male, 30s-50s: An actor playing the role of a patient for the TV broadcast; overacting a bit, he often comes across as a hypochondriac.
Burlesque nurse, female, 20s-45s: Another character for the TV show.
Registered nurse, female, 30s-50s: A mature and practical woman who enjoys her time caring for Willie; she seems to be the only person who breaks through his crusty exterior.