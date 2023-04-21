Sunshine Boys

The Ringgold Playhouse (TRP) will hold open auditions for Neil Simon’s classic comedy “The Sunshine Boys” on Wednesday, April 26, and Thursday, April 27, at 7 p.m. at the historic Ringgold Depot downtown.

Now in its 10th season, TRP is excited to welcome all local actors to participate in auditions for this great comedy that will entertained audiences with a five-performance run in June.

