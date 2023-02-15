Stemming from last year’s encore performance of “Catch Me If You Can,” when the Ringgold High School Performing Arts program raised nearly $30,000 for Save the Children’s Ukraine Relief Effort, RHSPA announces the “Center Stage Initiative,” where each season the program will select one area charity to receive funds from a dedicated performance.

The inaugural Center Stage recipient will be Children’s Hospital at Erlanger, when RHSPA performs the musical "Newsies" on Saturday, Feb. 25. Erlanger has asked to earmark all funds raised that night for the oncology department. Each member of the cast and crew will perform their role in honor of a child, currently in Erlanger oncology care.

