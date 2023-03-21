The Model Train Expo will return to the Chatsworth Depot on Saturday, April 15. The event features model trains of various scales and includes a couple of ride-on trains as well. The trains will operate both inside and outside the depot. Groups from the Atlanta and Chattanooga areas will display their model railroads.

The depot’s big blue train will be giving rides. Model trains operating will feature an outdoor garden railroad showcasing the G scale trains of local train enthusiast, Ted Yarbrough (weather permitting), the Henry Family 7/8-gauge ride-on train, Southern Museum’s Lionel train, an NMRA N Scale model train layout, Brio type wooden train play area for little kids, as well as the depot’s own HO and G Scale operating layouts, Vendors expected to be on site include those offering train-themed embroidered children’s clothing, railroad artwork, and model trains/accessories of all scales.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In