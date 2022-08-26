On Nov. 5 the recently revitalized Lafayette Road in Fort Oglethorpe will serve for the second time as the route for the “Honoring Those Who Serve" parade planned and organized by the Fort Oglethorpe Veteran and Citizen Council. 

It seems a most fitting annual event for a road in a city with a long military history dating back to the Spanish-American War and actively encompassing World War I and World War II.

Tamara Wolk is a reporter for The Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga., and Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga. 

