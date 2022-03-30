Kneeling, from left: Mackenzie Manning playing Sister Amnesia and Kim Correll playing Sister Leo. Standing, from left: Madison Hammons playing Sister Robert Anne, Kristen West playing Reverend Mother Sister Regina and Tabitha Cheyenne playing Sister Hubert.
Dalton State College Department of Communication, Performing Arts and Foreign Language presents Dan Goggin’s hilarious musical, “Nunsense,” April 5-9 in the Goodroe Auditorium at 7:30 p.m. each day.
“Nunsense” takes place when the Little Sisters of Hoboken discover their cook, Sister Julia (Child of God), accidentally poisons 52 of their sisters, and they find themselves in dire need of funds for burials.
Sisters Mary Hubert, mistress of novices; Robert Anne, a streetwise nun from Brooklyn; Mary Leo, a novice wannabe ballerina; Mary Amnesia, a delightfully wacky nun who lost her memory when a crucifix fell on her head; and Reverend Mother Regina, a former circus performer, decide the best way to raise funds is to put on a variety show.
Featuring tap and ballet, an audience quiz and comic surprises, “this show has become an international phenomenon,” said Kim Correll, assistant professor of Communication and Theatre. “With more than 5,000 productions worldwide, it has been translated into 21 languages.”
The cast of Dalton State’s production of “Nunsense” are Kristen West as Reverend Mother Sister Regina, Mackenzie Manning as Sister Amnesia, Madison Hammons as Sister Robert Anne, Tabitha Cheyenne as Sister Hubert and Kim Correll as Sister Leo. Additional production members include Levi Witt as assistant director and stage manager, Kaylee Sikvers as assistant stage manager, Laurie Raper as costume designer, Nick Loboda as sound engineer, and Kim Correll as director.