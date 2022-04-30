The cast, from left, includes: Carter Greeson as “Fester,” Christian Brown as “Pugsley,” Tori Burse as “Morticia,” Hailey Wimpey as “Wednesday,” Alan Lopez Loa as “Gomez,” and Kaylyn Orellana as “Grandma Addams.”
In the show’s storyline, Wednesday Addams introduces her family to her “normal” boyfriend. From left: Devin Nix as “Lucas,” Jayden Richmond as “Mal,” and Katie Bollwerk as “Alice.”
“The Addams Family Musical” has taken the stage at Southeast Whitfield High School in Dalton.
The school’s cast, which has been working on the show since February, is excited to bring this great musical comedy to the SHS stage, drama teacher Adam Cook said.
“It’s a great show, and our kids have worked really hard to put it together,” Cook said. “We have a 25-person cast that has put a lot of hard work into telling this fun, energetic story.”
The show involves the Addams family as they navigate Wednesday Addams (Hailey Wimpey) falling in love with a “normal guy” named Lucas (Devon Nix). With their courtship comes the mingling of two very different families and a collection of oddball characters.
“It has a little bit of everything, so it’s been fun watching these kids do their thing and bring these great characters to life,” Cook said.
The Addams’ cast also includes Alan Lopez Loa (Gomez), Tori Burse (Morticia), Christian Brown (Pugsley), Jonah Boykin (Lurch), Kaylyn Orellana (Grandma), Carter Greeson (Uncle Fester), Jayden Richmond (Mal), Katie Bollwerk (Alice) and Jonah White (Cousin Itt). The cast is rounded out by actors Rachel Brewer, Olivia Lopez, Cindy Paniagua, Evelyn Alvarez, Katelyn Stafford, Jasmine Roberts, Leo Roberts, Jamie Knotts, Adrianna White, Bryan Duenas, Anahi Melchor, Jackie Rojas, and Audrey Robertson portraying the Addams’ Ancestors.