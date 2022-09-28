Catoosa County Colonnade

Catoosa County Colonnade

The Catoosa County Library and its community partners cordially invite all little ghosts, goblins, action heroes and characters to the 2022 Library Trunk or Treat on Monday, Oct. 31, from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at The Colonnade.

The event provides children and their families with a fun and safe place to share in the excitement of Halloween and to showcase their creative costumes. It is a rain-or-shine event that is scheduled to be held in The Colonnade parking lot. In case of rain the Library Trunk or Treat will be moved inside The Colonnade. Entertainment includes DJ Kendall Harris with Herculean Entertainment. The Library Trunk or Treat is a spooktacular opportunity for Catoosa County businesses and organizations to be candy trunks.

