Walker County Schools Superintendent Damon Raines set an ambitious goal of graduating 100% of students and is working to overcome hurdles to achieving that goal.
Raines notes the school system is making great strides to achieve that goal. As of July 2019, graduation rates had climbed to 90% at Ridgeland High School and 86% at LaFayette High.
“A higher percentage of our kids are going on to college,” he said. “That’s a two-year, or four-year or even post-secondary. That’s been a huge increase.”
The number of students attending college has climbed from 28% to 43% in his first seven years as chief of Walker schools, and the school system is offering dual-enrollment, too.
When students consider their futures, the school educators and administrators look for ways they can help students achieve those goals and afford to further their education.
“I don’t ever tell a child ‘you’re never going to reach that goal,’” he said. “If they have that goal, I’m gonna help you as much as I can to help you reach it. But, it begins with the diploma. If you don’t have that diploma in your hand, you’re gonna struggle ... you’re gonna be kind of behind the eight-ball.”
Educators are emphasizing that getting the diploma is the most important step. Students can decide what they will do after graduation, and the school system can help them on that path.
The school system must overcome some challenges to get to a 100% graduation rate. Some of the challenges derive from how the numbers are calculated, and some factors are completely outside the control of the school system.
Georgia law counts a student with special needs as a dropout, for example.
Environmental factors, such as a home life issue, are outside the control of the school system, so the system supports students in those situations as much as possible, providing them with the same level of opportunities and enhancements, he explained.
“I convinced our folks to stop thinking about all the excuses and the reasons why we are not (reaching 100% graduation rates),” he said. “We have them (students) for seven hours a day; what are we doing during that time period to get them to that point?”
To help overcome these challenges, the school system has a counselor in every school, he said. Middle schools have two counselors, and the high schools have three or four, depending on the number of students they serve.
Guidance counselors are specifically trained to guide students on an education track, not social and emotional issues, so the school system is expanding their professional development as one step to providing that additional support for students.
The high schools each have a staff person for Georgia Hope, and the state allocated funding to hire another staff member with specialized training to provide that emotional and social support at each high school, he explained.
Social and emotional issues can distract students from their lessons, so the school system established a crisis task force to identify top issues affecting the school district and to build frameworks to address them. Educators want to establish best practices to deal with the issues, allowing schools to tailor their responses, based on an individual school’s culture and student body.
The crisis task force, in place since March 2019, consists of social workers, counselors, school psychologists and the teacher of the year candidates, and the group will expand as it begins focusing on individual topics.
Another challenge has been meeting the state’s requirement for lower student-teacher ratios. In addition to the cost of the salaries, the school system covers the cost of state health benefits and state retirement.
Walker County School System has 1,483 total employees. Approximately 877 teachers are certificated, with the school system receiving state funding towards their salaries, and another 93 for whom the school system pays all costs.
The school system is making great strides towards the 100% graduation goal.
Raines said Walker County Schools are pursuing the College & Career Grant this year for renovations at Georgia Northwestern Technical College and the Launch Program.
“Instead of building an academy, we will renovate space on campus to create career pathways for our students,” he said. “These labs will also benefit the GNTC students.”
By graduation LaFayette and Ridgeland High students who complete their education at the Launch Academy will have earned a high school diploma, as well as a collegiate technical certificate, diploma and/or associate’s degree.
Walker County Schools will continue work with its crisis task force on a variety of issues including cell phones, vaping and the social emotional needs of students, he said.
“Rossville Elementary School has been selected as a Capturing Kids’ Hearts National Showcase Schools nominee,” he said. “This will include a team visit to evaluate the success of their processes with this amazing program. We are excited and hopeful they will be chosen as one of their representative schools.”
Stone Creek Elementary School continues its pilot work with Georgia Department of Education, Professional Standards Commission (PSC) and the Governor’s Office of Student Achievement (GOSA) on Collective Leadership.
“This has been an amazing journey for them and is beginning to gain momentum across the state,” the school chief said.
Members of the Board of Education are working on the application with Georgia School Boards Association (GSBA) to become a Board of Distinction.
“We are already considered a Quality Board; this is a more intensive and in-depth look and criteria,” he explained. “We have a community meeting on Friday, Feb. 28, at 11:30 a.m. where community partners and business representatives will meet and complete an assessment on the activities of our current board as part of the application.”