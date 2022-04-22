The Colonnade Players will be holding auditions May 9-10 at The Colonnade in Ringgold for “The SpongeBob Musical,” which tells a new story based on the beloved cartoon with dynamic and inventive theatricality.
The show features a varied score by a whole host of artists from all corners of popular music. The breakneck pace and unrelenting humor serve to heighten but not overshadow a story that is at its core, deeply human.
Arrive between 6 and 8 p.m. to fill out an audition form. Beginning at 6:30, auditioners will be seen in the order they arrived. Have ready a 32-bar cut of a song in the style of — but not from — the show. An accompanist will be available, so bring sheet music with the cuts marked. As you will not be reading a monologue at auditions, use the vocal selection as an opportunity to show acting ability. Callback information will be posted and sent to anyone called by Wednesday afternoon following auditions, and the first cast meeting will be Friday, May 13. Rehearsals will be Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday evenings at The Colonnade.
At callbacks, we will provide an opportunity for auditioners to showcase a special talent that could be used in the show but is not a part of a theater performer's usual skill set. This could be juggling, skateboarding, playing an instrument, gymnastics, roller skating, yo-yo-ing, or anything. Be brushing up on any performance skills you have but don't normally get to show off at auditions. We are looking to cast a diverse ensemble to play multiple characters and various roles, and anyone 16 years or older is encouraged to audition.