The Colonnade Event Center and Performing Arts Theatre in Ringgold invites the public to enjoy the artwork of the Civic Arts League of Chattanooga. The display and sale includes more than 60 paintings by local artists from the Greater Chattanooga/North Georgia area.
The talented artists of the Civic Arts League represent a wide variety of artistic styles, from realistic paintings in oils, acrylics, pastels, watercolors and colored pencil, to more abstract fabric art and multi-media pieces. Browse through works of art whose subjects range from inviting landscapes and serene still life paintings, to colorful collages and abstracts designed to pique the imagination.
Those wishing to purchase a piece of artwork should contact the artist directly at the phone number found on the label attached to the work. Alternatively, potential purchasers may contact one of the organization's art co-directors, Susie Chamlee at 423-290-5046 and Joyce Jones at 423-504-8065.
The Civic Arts League of Chattanooga Inc. is a non-profit organization consisting of artists from the Greater Chattanooga area and North Georgia. The group’s mission is the stimulation of the creative arts and the promotion of its cultural and educational interests in our area. To inquire about membership or to host an exhibit, please contact vice president Faye Wolfe at 423-777-1081, or send a message to the group's two Facebook pages: Civic Arts League Gallery or Civic Arts League Inc.