The Colonnade Event Center and Performing Arts Theatre in Ringgold invites the public to enjoy the artwork of the Civic Arts League of Chattanooga. The display and sale includes more than 60 paintings by local artists from the Greater Chattanooga/North Georgia area.

The talented artists of the Civic Arts League represent a wide variety of artistic styles, from realistic paintings in oils, acrylics, pastels, watercolors and colored pencil, to more abstract fabric art and multi-media pieces. Browse through works of art whose subjects range from inviting landscapes and serene still life paintings, to colorful collages and abstracts designed to pique the imagination.

