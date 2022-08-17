A local pastor has written a new book defending the virgin birth of Christ. The book, titled, “Mary Knew: A Defense of the Virgin Birth of Christ,” seeks to provide support for the controversial circumstances surrounding the birth of Jesus Christ, said the author, Larry Brooks, pastor of New Harvest Baptist Church in LaFayette.
“The book is written to defend the nativity story as recorded in the gospels,” Brooks said. “Usually we hear the so-called experts telling us why we should doubt the Bible and the details it records in regards to Jesus. But if anyone spends the time to research the event, there is overwhelming evidence to substantiate the Biblical claims.”
Brooks said the book is available in ebook format on Amazon and Barnes and Noble currently. He said the physical book will go on sale Aug. 28 and will be available everywhere books can be purchased.
“The release of the book coincides with the Christmas shopping season,” Brooks said. “The publisher believes there will be special interest in the book during the Christmas season as it pushes back against the voices who would dismiss the story.”
Brooks encourages everyone to read and consider the evidence he lays out. He believes his work provides a well-reasoned defense supporting Christian belief.