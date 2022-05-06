After two years of feeling isolated, local residents are ready to get out and celebrate with their neighbors and see their communities again.
Here are a few options for going out without spending a bunch of money. There are many more options. Most cities and counties have playgrounds, walking trails and other things to do, and many of them list local attractions and recreation opportunities on their websites and social media sites.
Stable 41: New farmers market in Fort Oglethorpe. 214 First St. Open Sundays 1 p.m.-5 p.m. beginning May 22.
1890 Days Jamboree: Downtown Ringgold. May 27 (6 p.m.-10 p.m.) and May 28 (9 a.m.-10 p.m.). Food, arts & crafts, live music on multiple stages, parade, classic car show, fireworks display Saturday night and more.
New Dolly Parton mural: Downtown Ringgold at Tennessee and Nashville Streets.
Honeybee Festival: Downtown LaFayette. June 4, 9 a.m.-11 p.m. Beekeeping demonstrations, honey competition, BBQ competition, Honeybee Bike ride, cruise-in, live music, food, arts & crafts, free kids zone and more.
State of the art playground: Fort Oglethorpe. 19 Van Cleve St.
Chickamauga Battlefield. 3370 Lafayette Rd., Fort Oglethorpe. Visitor Center and Museum, multimedia presentation, drive/tour, hike, bike, walk your dog, picnic.
The History Company and Southeast Veterans Museum. 2949 Lafayette Rd. Museum displays from Civil War to war in Afghanistan.
The Sixth Cavalry Museum. 6 Barnhardt Circle, Fort Oglethorpe. Open Tuesday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Covers Fort Oglethorpe military history from 1919 to 1942.
Several canoe launches in the area (see city and county websites).
Tamara Wolk is a reporter for The Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga., and Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga.