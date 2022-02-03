4-H Project Achievement is a cornerstone in the Georgia 4-H program and its premier public speaking and demonstration contest. This event provides an out-of-county educational experience and gives recognition for outstanding accomplishments in 4-H work. 4-H'ers who have been selected as county winners in various 4-H projects available to Cloverleaf 4-H members compete with other county winners in their district for district honors.
On Saturday, January 22, 49 local 5th- and 6th-grade students boarded two school buses and traveled to Georgia Highlands College to represent our county at the 4-H Cloverleaf District Project Achievement Contest. Project categories range from Agricultural Awareness, Performing Arts, and Outdoor Survival Skills to Veterinary Science. Some project categories had over 20 participants competing. There were 10 counties represented at this event, with 331 youth competing and an estimated 750 parents in attendance.
4-H’ers participated at a county-level competition during 4-H In-School Educational Meetings during the month of November. In December, county winners were given a letter of invitation to advance to the district level competition. Many hours of preparation from county extension staff, parents and participating youth went into this event.
Cooperative Extension Staff Julia Willingham, Roberta Pepper, Patrick Peterson and myself completed a range of tasks from judging to overseeing food demonstrations. Northwest 4-H District Board Members Avery Cross, Jenna Dekich, Jake Brown, and Rori Pepper presided over the final assembly. Teen Leaders McKinley Pepper, Chloe Hutchins, Katie Wagner, Abigail Eaker, Ceci Ward, and Rion Peterson also served as community service leaders, hall monitors and carnival helpers.
All youth attending are congratulated for their success and for representing Catoosa County well. 4-H’ers competing and their categories are as follows:
- Cassie Bevil, Arts, 4th place
- Rain Kachel, Cat Care, 6th place
- Ella Giles, Companion Animal Science, 3rd place
- Paisley Sherwood, Companion Animal Science, 2nd place
- Emran Selimovic, Computer Information Technology, 3rd place
- Aly Varner, Computer Information Technology, 5th place
- Olivia Debter, Crafts, 3rd place
- Zoey Martel, Crafts, 3rd place
- Chevy Dove, Current People and Events, 2nd place
- Aaron Blevins, Dog Care and Training, 2nd place
- Quinn Brantley, Dog Care and Training, 1st Place
- Kaylii Kellett, Dog Care and Training, 6th place
- Vallie Reeves, Entomology, 1st Place
- Zane Horne, Environmental Science, 3rd place
- Tyler Watson, Environmental Science, 1st Place
- Alex Dodson, Food Fare, 2nd place
- Brynlie Weber, Food Fare, 1st Place
- Izzy Donnelly, Fruits, Vegetables and Nuts, 1st Place
- Dalton Boss, General Recreation, 6th place
- Landon Crawford, General Recreation, 3rd place
- Emina Mehmedovic, Health, 6th place
- Ella Meller, Health, 5th place
- Allie O’Donnell, Health, 2nd place
- Angelina Pereira, Health, 3rd place
- Teagan Cowles, Herpetology, 2nd place
- Summer Talley, Historic Place and Events, 5th place
- Logan Wallin, Historic People, ,5th place
- Evan Wills, Historic People, 4th place
- Yogi Patel, Horse, 4th place
- Caris Rich, Human Development, 1st Place
- Vivien Kwon, International, 1st Place
- Ayush Sharma, International, 5th place
- Kristiana Vazquez, International, 6th place
- Henry Ingle, Marine and Coastal Ecology, 4th place
- Macy Satterfield, Marine and Coastal Ecology, 2nd place
- Whitney Weisberg, Marine and Coastal Ecology, 1st Place
- Evan Seely, Paleontology, 1st Place
- Anna McKissick, Performing Arts, 1st Place
- Eli Rymer, Poultry Science, 1st Place
- Aaliyah Hill, Public Speaking, 2nd place
- Lila Faith, Sheep and Meat Goats, 1st Place
- Dre Anderson Sports Individual, 5th place
- Izzy Fox, Sports Individual, 4th place
- Madelyn Kubler, Sports Team, 7th place
- Eli Pepper, Sports Team, 2nd place
- Bryson Wheelus, Sports Team, 3rd place
- Addison Wilson, Sports Team, 1st Place
- Jeb Watkins, Target Sports, 4th place
- Emma Brandes, Workforce Preparation, 5th place