Short definition of Shalom: a Hebrew word meaning peace, harmony, wholeness, completeness, prosperity, welfare, and tranquility and can be used idiomatically to mean both hello and goodbye.
American pronunciation: Shuh-lowm
Many times, I have written about the “heart” and there is “no place like home,” but what I see happening in our community and across the country does not feel like Shalom. I love my community and being involved in some way helping, promoting, encouraging, and participating in some way.
Lately, it has been laid on my heart to get re-certified in Faith and Finance. There will be more to come on this later, but for now, it is simply to help bridge the gap for those in poverty and the materially poor within a community.
In the course, one of the instructors prayed the following prayer:
“God of Shalom, open our hearts
to sense Your presence at every table.
Let us come to truly know Your kingdom:
How every person has something to bring,
Every human has divine dignity imprinted upon him or her.
Teach us to understand what shalom really means.
Teach us to seek it out in our neighborhoods.
Teach us to lift others up and remind them of their
God-given purpose.
Show us the ways we have faltered to bring shalom;
Teach us more about ourselves,
Let us see our own brokenness more clearly.
Show us the beauty of the Lord’s supper
Displayed in everyday life,
As we remember You, Your blood, and Your body,
May we grasp the new covenant that welcomes all into Your family.
May Your kingdom come
As we invite others
To the table You’ve already prepared for them.
Amen."
If we as a community would pray this same prayer and open our hearts to embracing our differences knowing that is what makes a strong and loving community, then we will see a healthier happy community and country.