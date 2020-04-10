Just like that, our world changed. Until now, many individuals, businesses big and small and families were doing what we “normally” do until there was no “normal.” But with this “invisible enemy,” COVID-19, taking hold of our nation and our world, the normal or old ways would no longer work or be safe.
It was almost overnight that we went from group meetings, gatherings large and small, concerts, events, festivals, races and other normal activities to all these requiring cancellations or extensions, to only gathering in Zoom meetings and other virtual reality platforms.
In real estate, we continue to do business because on all levels from local, state and nationally, we have been deemed essential. People still need to buy and sell real estate and especially when times are hard. There are losses within a family that require selling their properties due to loss of a job, a death in the family, divorce, medical conditions and many other circumstances that require them to make the decision to sell a home during these times. In addition, some people need to buy a property during these times due to job transfers, marriage, children, caring for their elderly parents or raising their grandchildren.
There are many situations that can occur that make it necessary to buy or sell and especially in these unsettled, hard times. And now more than ever, these people need a company they can trust, an agent that has the knowledge and the support to get them through this transition and will be around on the other side of this pandemic and economic crisis.
We are no longer in the “old” way of doing things but have been thrown into a “new” way.
We are showing homes virtually, meeting in Zoom Group meetings and have had “Parking Lot” closings. Some of these changes will likely never go back to the “old” ways and therefore, we will educate and train for the “new” and all that which lies ahead. We will continue to serve you in the good times as well as the hard times because we are Realtors, we care for our families, for our community, for the individuals and families we serve yesterday, today and tomorrow.
It may be out with the “old” and in with the “new,” but only in the way and resources we do business, not with our beliefs, our cares and concerns or our company passion and mission statement of the following: It is our goal to make our client and our customers feel professionally serviced and personally cared for. Every person has the right to the opportunity of home ownership and we will make every effort to provide a service based on all the following — trust, honesty, integrity, knowledge. That is our guarantee!
And remember, on a spiritual level, 2 Corinthians 5:17: Therefore, if anyone is in Christ, the new creation has come: The old has gone, the new is here!