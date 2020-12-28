As I end each year and begin another, I look at what I have learned, loved, and lived so that I can carry with me what I want and leave the rest behind!
Well, I must say there is a lot I have learned, loved, hated, and lived in 2020 along with most other people. The Year of Covid-19 is the year I can say I have had the highest of highs and lowest of lows within. It will not be hard to say goodbye to 2020, which in hindsight, has been a manic year. That is the best word I can use to describe it as the definition says, “A manic episode is characterized by a sustained period of abnormally elevated or irritable mood, intense energy, racing thoughts, and other extreme and exaggerated behaviors. People can also experience psychosis, including hallucinations and delusions, which indicate a separation from reality.” So 2020 can be considered a yearlong “Manic Episode”!
To start of the New Year, I choose a “word” for my year. I don’t take it lightly. I try and choose the right word, the word that I pray about and then wait patiently for it to be revealed to me. For some reason, maybe because it is 2020, I was processing words and thought that I had come up with what I was being led to with the words, “unity” or “transformation.” These words appeared, but I could never settle into either of these fully. I know they are both what I wanted and what I needed along with so many others; however, they were not to be my word.
And then it became clear, my word for 2021 is LOVE! In November, I had spent a couple of weeks preparing my heart, reading, and decorating (not my gift) my 2021 Planner with my upcoming theme for 2021. It is covered on the front and back with the “Fruits of the Spirit” including love, joy, peace, self-control, faithfulness, forbearance, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness and patience. I knew I wanted to go into 2021 with studying and transforming more into these fruits of the spirit, but I didn’t know the first one of my lists would end up being the “word” for me in 2021. Love does cover a multitude of sins per 1 Peter 4:8-9
8. Above all, love each other deeply, because love covers over a multitude of sins. 9. Offer hospitality to one another without grumbling.
The moment the word Love came to my mind, I knew in my heart that was my word for 2021. Love covers the words of unity and transformation plus so many other words.
It is time to love myself and what I have to offer, love my family and friends, love what life brings to me, whether emptiness or richness in relationships, community, work, and play. I can love those that are not easy to love and I can love the person with whom I disagree.
I will work as if working for the Lord and if I do so, I believe that I will “love” what I do.
Colossians 3:23-24
New International Version
23 Whatever you do, work at it with all your heart, as working for the Lord, not for human masters, 24 since you know that you will receive an inheritance from the Lord as a reward. It is the Lord Christ you are serving.
And I will love with all my heart which is the most important commandment.
The Greatest Commandment
34 Hearing that Jesus had silenced the Sadducees, the Pharisees got together. 35 One of them, an expert in the law, tested him with this question: 36 “Teacher, which is the greatest commandment in the Law?” 37 Jesus replied: ‘Love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your mind.’ c 38 This is the first and greatest commandment. 39 And the second is like it: ‘Love your neighbor as yourself.’ 40 All the Law and the Prophets hang on these two commandments.”
So, if Jesus says, LOVE is the greatest commandment, then I believe “LOVE” would be a perfect “word” for 2021! What about you?
One other quote I had placed on my 2021 Planner says, “She silently stepped out of the race she never wanted to be in, found her own lane, and proceeded to win.” Naturallife.com
I encourage you to do the same!
And, I choose LOVE!