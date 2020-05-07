I would do anything to change (blank).
Fill in the blank.
But would we, and do we?
If I could only lose 10 pounds. I could if I would take the time to exercise and eat right.
If I could only have more time for my family. I could if I got my priorities in order and scheduled better.
If I could only save my children. I can’t do that, but I can pray, and God can do what I can’t.
I am the first to admit that I have said, “I would do anything if (blank) would work out or I would feel better or I could only do (blank). But do I really mean it and believe it?
I think the better question or comment would be, are we willing to do what it takes to do (blank)? Am I willing to sacrifice my time, my energy, my interest to make that impossible, possible? Most of us want certain things, results, or relationships, but we are not willing to sacrifice what is needed to get there.
I have heard many people over the years say they cannot feel better or don’t believe in God because He can’t be real, or He wouldn’t allow this or that to happen. But have they read His Word? Do they know Him for who He is and what He has said? I do not believe we can know anyone unless we listen to them or read what they have written, shared, and taught. It is not reasonable to say I do or do not believe in someone or something unless I have studied up on it. We have been given a great resource to read, study and understand in our own personal ways what is called “truth” which is the Bible. Let’s not make a decision on belief until we have studied, read, and listened to what is being said in this book.
Also, it is easy to judge someone when we don’t know them. It is easy to say he or she is worthless, a thug or just a waste, but do we know their past, their hurts and hang ups? Do we know if their hearts have been abandoned, abused, lost or empty? What would I do to change this? Would I continue thinking negatively or would I engage them in some way to listen and see their hearts and hurts? If I would do anything to change the broken hearted or “worthless” as our society calls them, am I doing that “anything”? And what does “anything” look like?
I believe it is time to ask ourselves the hard questions to our own statements of “I would do anything if”. What is the one thing that you would do anything to change? Is it your weight, your thoughts, your beliefs, your home situation, your relationships? Whatever that “(blank)” is that you would do anything to change, recognize it and you may be able to change it. Take the time to answer yourself on what you must to do change it. And if you think it is impossible, remember what is impossible with man is possible with God.
What is your “if you could change (blank)?” Take hold of it today!