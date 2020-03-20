These days are unsettling and unknown, but we do what is needed not only for ourselves, but for all those that we come in contact with on a daily basis. This year, our office has been diligently working on our 2020 Vision, but none of us could see this coming! So as of March 19, 2020, this is our procedures of serving our community during this time. Like so many other businesses, we are working to find a “New Norm” in these changing times.
March 19, 2020
As of today, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate-Jackson Realty will work remotely. We are fortunate in our industry that so many meetings and gatherings have been moved to virtual meetings over the last couple of years, so remote meetings and education will not be a difficult transition. Our office number will stay on live answering service or will be forwarded to another number so that you will be able to speak to someone immediately. LaFayette Office is 706-639-4663. Summerville Office is 706-857-2662.
Our agents have access to all resources about property information as always at this point and all listings are up to date as well. If that changes in the future, we will update accordingly.
Follow our Facebook Page for updated “Virtual Listings Tours” and “Virtual Open Houses” starting today: https://www.facebook.com/jacksonrealtyhomes/
We ask our clients, customers and prospects to contact us by phone, email or text and we will handle your showings and appointments to the best method for safety and well-being for all those involved.
Our staff and agents will only come into our office on an “as needed” basis and will alternate the times they are at the office. Once again, in our industry, we have been doing that for many years without this emergency, so our agents are prepared to work remotely during this time.
We love our staff, agents and the community we serve and therefore, we want to do everything possible to protect each one of you.
Thank you for allowing us to serve you remotely during this time and for keeping our families and communities safe and healthy.
For any business needs, virtual showing request or questions during this time, contact one of our offices.