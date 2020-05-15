In the past, I have written “Home is where the heart is” and there’s no better time than now while “sheltered in place” to realize that.
My husband and I love to travel, eat and be in the outdoors so we loaded up our camper to “shelter in place” while traveling across the country to one of our favorite destinations, Colorado. In Colorado, we can camp, bike, run, hike, and eat, enjoying all the outdoor activities offered in this part of the country.
However, this trip has not been the same in years past. Due to Covid 19, most the parks and all the National Parks are closed, restaurants are pickup only and campgrounds have limited amenities available.
When traveling, I always bring something back with me that I learned, that I can share for our community and that I have gained as a new insight. This time, more than ever, I realized as I was speaking to a young man and fellow camper that our area has almost as much to offer now as some of our favorite places. I was wearing my Walker Rocks T-shirt and started pointing out all the things we can do in our own back yard, like hiking, biking, caving, paddle boarding and kayaking, sky diving, fishing, and swimming and more. We have an abundance of outdoor activities available along with the friendliness of our people.
This young man loves the outdoors too, but recognizes that he will not be able to plan and build a future here in this part of the country because of the high cost of living and housing costs. All our activities and affordable housing intrigued this young man enough to decide to come our way soon and see for himself where he can work, play in the great outdoors, and build a better livelihood for him and his future.
Instead of bringing back ideas, I may be bringing back people who find our area as their “Home Sweet Home” and I know that I am bringing home an abundance of gratitude for the place I call HOME because “Home is where my heart is” as well as my family, work and play. There really is no place like HOME!
Matthew 6:21 NIV, 21 “For where your treasure is, there your heart will be also.”