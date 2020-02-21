I asked my watch this morning, “what is the battery level?” And my watch, as smart as it is, replied after checking, “97 percent. Go forth and conquer.”
If we only took care of ourselves as well as we take care of our phones and watches, we would be more rested, protected and ready to “go forth and conquer.”
Every night when going to bed, I put my phone and watch on their chargers. I know that if they are to work all day, they must have time to recharge. And because I use my gear, watch and phone, in the rain, snow or sun, I must have a special waterproof case for my phone in addition to a hard-protective cover in case of drops or spills. I also must have a waterproof watch for my outdoor activities as well.
God says that I am more valuable than rubies or gold, so why do I not take better care to protect myself like I do my watch and my phone?
I must take the time to recharge, put the armor of God on daily to protect me and recognize and cherish what He has given me and blessed me with, which includes a time for rest and restoration. In this week, I am resting and restoring so I will be ready to put on my armor of God and go forth and conquer!
Now put on your armor of God with your restored body, mind and soul and GO FORTH AND CONQUER, too!
Ephesians 6:10-17 New International Version (NIV)
The Armor of God
10 Finally, be strong in the Lord and in his mighty power. 11 Put on the full armor of God, so that you can take your stand against the devil’s schemes. 12 For our struggle is not against flesh and blood, but against the rulers, against the authorities, against the powers of this dark world and against the spiritual forces of evil in the heavenly realms. 13 Therefore put on the full armor of God, so that when the day of evil comes, you may be able to stand your ground, and after you have done everything, to stand. 14 Stand firm then, with the belt of truth buckled around your waist, with the breastplate of righteousness in place, 15 and with your feet fitted with the readiness that comes from the gospel of peace. 16 In addition to all this, take up the shield of faith, with which you can extinguish all the flaming arrows of the evil one. 17 Take the helmet of salvation and the sword of the Spirit, which is the word of God.
2 Corinthians 13:11-14 New International Version (NIV)
Final Greetings
11 Finally, brothers and sisters, rejoice! Strive for full restoration, encourage one another, be of one mind, live in peace. And the God of love and peace will be with you. 12 Greet one another with a holy kiss. 13 All God’s people here send their greetings. 14 May the grace of the Lord Jesus Christ, and the love of God, and the fellowship of the Holy Spirit be with you all.