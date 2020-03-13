My word for the year is “opportunity” and I try to recognize every opportunity I have, whether it is a good, bad, easy or a hard opportunity. I have been given these opportunities and I need to embrace each one.
In the last couple of weeks, I have been “caught between a rock and a hard place” with picking up grandbabies because their parents are sick, to taking my aging parents to doctor appointments. While reaching into my glove compartment within my car, I would pick the parking pass that I would need that day. This is when I realized the opportunities I have during this season of my life.
This rock and hard place is joyful yet hard at times. I love having the opportunity to be with my grandbabies at the drop of a hat and pick them up from school, love and spoil them and send them back home. On the other side, I am thankful to have the opportunity to be there when my parents need me to take them somewhere. We are blessed that their health has been as good as it has for so long, but it’s hard to see them struggle at times in these aging years.
Along with this rock and hard place, I have also gotten to the age where I am visiting doctors more often now and must manage around that time as well. Therefore, as these opportunities to love and support my family arise, I will cherish each “parking pass” I get to display and hold close the special times of being caught between a rock and a hard place and the blessings I have for the opportunity to be right in the middle of the ones I love.