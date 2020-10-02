Why register and why vote? For our country, county and cities in which we live!
Last day to register is October 5, 2020.
Last day a person may register and be eligible to vote in the November general election and special election runoff for local and state offices. O.C.G.A. § 21-2-224
As I was beginning to write this week and after witnessing as much of the presidential debate as I could handle, I decided to look back on what I wrote in 2016. We are still fighting as a country over the same things, but in so much bigger scale than only four years ago. Each day it seems to get worse. Without having to change any wording in the article that follows, what I wrote in 2016 still applies and so much more.
“So many people say that they aren’t voting because they don’t like either candidate. I understand not liking either, I don’t like the choices either, but I have to pick one. I have an obligation to vote because that is what so many people have fought for and lost their life over, our freedom and our freedom to vote.
I encourage you to not only look at the candidates, but who they surround themselves with. Who are their running mates, because they will have a big impact on our country? Who knows how to run a country and protect us in a way that we have never needed before? Who will do what is right, not what is politically correct? Who has our country’s people and safety as one of the top priorities? Our world is changing and with it our need for change in military presence and training.
Remove the concept of parties, color of skin, profession and whether the candidate is male or female and then pray you receive the direction to vote for the candidate that is best for our country. It isn’t about the color of your skin, if you are a die-hard Republican or democrat or whether you believe it is time for a woman president, it is about what is right for our country and where our country is headed. I think someday a woman president would be great just like I think a black, white, yellow, or red president would be great, but only at the right time. I will not vote for anyone just because they represent “who I am or what color I am or even what religion status they are.” I will vote for who is right for our country in today’s conditions whether that person is a white male Mormon or a Hispanic female Christian. We aren’t always given the perfect “me or mini me” version of a candidate and thank goodness for that. But without a doubt, we are given a choice that God sees as our country’s best leader at the time and we should seek to discover who that is and vote!
I challenge you as I challenge myself to pray for God’s wisdom and direction. This is such a difficult time in our country and what happens in November will change the course of our country now and possibly forever. We all need to seek wisdom and not do what we always do. … If we really want something different, then we must do something different.
God doesn’t promise us two great choices in a presidential election, but He does promise us guidance and direction when we seek His will. It is time to look back to the times when God led His people in directions that they couldn’t even fathom to be an option, but He saved them on their walk in faith and not in sight of what was ahead.
As we face this “Red Sea” political choice, seek God’s will, vote what you feel in your heart is the right decision and see how God works in this in November.
It isn’t about what party you belong to or the color of your skin, it is about who can lead our country into what we face today. Let’s vote because we have an obligation and duty to vote and let’s vote from the depths of our hearts, not from our head. It will make a difference for us, for our children and grandchildren. It is time for a change… It’s got to start somewhere, why not here and why not now!
God’s promise and warning — 2 Chronicles 7:14: My people who are called by My name humble themselves and pray and seek My face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, will forgive their sin and will heal their land.
Because this year is such an important election, I encourage everyone to register to vote if you haven’t already and to take the time to make a difference in our country, whoever you decide to vote for.
See below the links for registering. It is not too late.