The public is invited to join GFWC Georgia LaFayette Woman’s Club, The LaFayette Juniorette Club, and GFWC Georgia at the “Whiskers for Wellspring” pet event.
The event is a fundraiser for the non-profit organization, Wellspring Living. The organization is located in Atlanta and provides domestic sex trafficking victims and those at risk with specialized recovery services. Wellspring Living is a leader in the nation for residential care. The Wellspring Living Institute is educating, training and mentoring organizations around the world about sex trafficking and what can be done.
LaFayette Woman’s Club President Renee Griffin says the club and its members are dedicated to helping women affected by sex trafficking. “Our state organization has a yearly commitment to supporting Wellspring Living. Our club also wants to raise funds to help this worthwhile cause. We wanted to host an event, unlike any other in the city, to raise awareness.”
The club is hosting Whiskers for Wellspring on Saturday, Feb. 25, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the LaFayette Recreation Department. This is a fun family fundraiser for you and your pet. There is a $10 pet entry fee and an additional $2 fee to enter the pet pageant. Additional pet contests and opportunities will be available during the event.