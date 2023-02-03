Flyer

The public is invited to join GFWC Georgia LaFayette Woman’s Club, The LaFayette Juniorette Club, and GFWC Georgia at the “Whiskers for Wellspring” pet event.

The event is a fundraiser for the non-profit organization, Wellspring Living. The organization is located in Atlanta and provides domestic sex trafficking victims and those at risk with specialized recovery services. Wellspring Living is a leader in the nation for residential care. The Wellspring Living Institute is educating, training and mentoring organizations around the world about sex trafficking and what can be done.

