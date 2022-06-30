LaFayette Woman’s Club Member Amy Millican won the GFWC Georgia and International LEADS scholarship and attended the international LEADS program. Millican was awarded a $250 scholarship from the state and a $325 scholarship from the international federation. The LEADS program is part of the GFWC International Convention held in New Orleans June 23-26.
The GFWC Leadership Education and Development Seminar program (LEADS) is intended to identity GFWC members at the grassroots level who have the potential and desire to assume leadership positions beyond their local club. Participation in LEADS can help these members gain the capabilities, confidence, and commitment necessary to pursue and achieve higher office and serve with distinction.
LaFayette Woman’s Club President Renee Griffin said Millican is the perfect candidate for this training. “Ms. Millican has been working on developing leadership skills within our club for several years,” she said. “I expect this training will benefit her within our club, district, and state organization, as well as, in her professional career.”
The weekend-long event included a day-long leadership training. The leadership training included conflict resolution time management, public speaking, and collaborating with others. Millican said the training will be come in handy. “I am really honored to receive this recognition and represent Georgia,” she said, “and I plan to use what I have learned at my local club and in Walker County Schools and in my non-profit organizations where I am very active.”
GFWC Georgia President Kim Sekulow knows firsthand how beneficial this leadership training can be. “The national LEADS training program is an excellent first step for our members with a vision to leading in our organization,” she said. “As GFWC Georgia president, I look forward to seeing Amy grow in her leadership confidence within our state federation.”.
Millican is a community-based educator in Walker County Schools. She serves as the LaFayette Woman’s Club’s Juniorette director. She is an agricultural advocate for Walker County FFA programs. Millican serves as the Gordon Lee FFA Alumni Association secretary. She is also a member of the Young Farmers’ Association. She is married to Greg Millican and has two children. Millican is a member of First Baptist Church of LaFayette.
For more information about the LaFayette Woman’s Club, the LEADS program, contact Rachel Oesch Willeford at 706-200-8099 or racheloeschwilleford@gmail.com.