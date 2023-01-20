The LaFayette Woman's Club presents a check for LaFayette’s “Shop with a Cop” program. From left: Beverly Byrd, LaFayette Woman's Club; Stacey Meeks, Public Safety director; Rachel Oesch Willeford, Reindeer Run director; and Andy Arnold, LaFayette mayor.
The LaFayette Woman's Club presents a check for LaFayette’s “Shop with a Cop” program. From left: Beverly Byrd, LaFayette Woman's Club; Stacey Meeks, Public Safety director; Rachel Oesch Willeford, Reindeer Run director; and Andy Arnold, LaFayette mayor.
The LaFayette Woman's Club presents a check for LaFayette’s “Shop with a Cop” program. From left: Beverly Byrd, LaFayette Woman's Club; Stacey Meeks, Public Safety director; Rachel Oesch Willeford, Reindeer Run director; and Andy Arnold, LaFayette mayor.
LaFayette Woman's Club members present a check for LaFayette High School scholarships for girls.
On Monday, Jan. 9, at the LaFayette City Council meeting, Mayor Andy Arnold and the LaFayette Woman’s Club presented a check for $10,000 to the LaFayette “Shop with a Cop” program. The club is donating $9,000 to fund three LaFayette High School scholarships for girls.
The donations come from the 11th annual Reindeer Run. Sponsorships and race entries contribute to the money raised for the Shop with a Cop program and to three LaFayette High School female scholarships. The 2022 race had 51 sponsors and over 300 race entries.
This year, the LaFayette Woman’s Club donated the largest amount of funds ever to the Shop with a Cop program and more money to the scholarship program. “Thanks to community support, more and more funds were raised this year. This allows our club to donate even more money into programs and scholarships for young people in our area.” said Rachel Oesch Willeford, the LaFayette Woman’s Club member and the race organizer.
LaFayette High School Principal Maggie Stultz said the scholarships will be helpful. “Community scholarships always help our seniors in post-secondary or career-driven opportunities. These three scholarships are especially helpful as they will go to three different female students — one student that attends a four-year college, one that attends either a four- or two-year college, and one that attends a vocational or trade school.”
In addition to the check presentation, members of the LaFayette Woman’s Club are distributing certificates of appreciation to the Reindeer Run sponsors. Gold- and silver-level sponsors will also receive a commemorative Reindeer Run ornament.
Public Safety Director Stacey Meeks said the Shop with a Cop check will make wishes come true for local children next Christmas, “The Shop with a Cop program puts police officers and firefighters with local children to make sure they have a very Merry Christmas. This money is crucial to ensuring that we can continue to make wishes come true for another year.”
For more information on the Reindeer Run or the LaFayette Woman’s Club, contact Rachel Oesch Willeford at 706-200-8099 or racheloeschwilleford@gmail.com.