Shop with a Cop donation

On Monday, Jan. 9, at the LaFayette City Council meeting, Mayor Andy Arnold and the LaFayette Woman’s Club presented a check for $10,000 to the LaFayette “Shop with a Cop” program. The club is donating $9,000 to fund three LaFayette High School scholarships for girls.

The donations come from the 11th annual Reindeer Run. Sponsorships and race entries contribute to the money raised for the Shop with a Cop program and to three LaFayette High School female scholarships. The 2022 race had 51 sponsors and over 300 race entries.

Article submitted by the LaFayette Woman’s Club.

