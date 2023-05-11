Beverly Byrd

The LaFayette Woman’s Club held its awards luncheon on Tuesday, May 9. Third vice president and fundraising chair Beverly Byrd received the Club Appreciation award. This award is chosen by the members of the LaFayette Woman’s Club to the woman who has gone above and beyond in her club work.

Board member Cecilia Westbrook presented the award. “Beverly is deserving of the award since she has served the LaFayette Woman’s Club since 2005.” Westbrook said. “Beverly was a Woman’s Club member before that in Florida. Since joining our club she has been instrumental in raising money for our club-sponsored donations like the ‘Shop With a Cop’ program and $9,000 in LaFayette High School scholarships.”

