The LaFayette Woman’s Club held its awards luncheon on Tuesday, May 9. Third vice president and fundraising chair Beverly Byrd received the Club Appreciation award. This award is chosen by the members of the LaFayette Woman’s Club to the woman who has gone above and beyond in her club work.
Board member Cecilia Westbrook presented the award. “Beverly is deserving of the award since she has served the LaFayette Woman’s Club since 2005.” Westbrook said. “Beverly was a Woman’s Club member before that in Florida. Since joining our club she has been instrumental in raising money for our club-sponsored donations like the ‘Shop With a Cop’ program and $9,000 in LaFayette High School scholarships.”
Byrd said she is honored and surprised by the award. “I never expected to win. I work behind the scenes in the club to better our community and I am so grateful to be recognized with this honor.”
State and district awards were handed out at the ceremony. The club won numerous 2023 awards for service to the community.
At the state level, the club won three of the highest awards, with silver trays given to the club for Best Overall Communication and Public Relations, Social Media, and Website.
First-place certificates were awarded to the LaFayette Juniorette Club in the area of Health and Wellness, Education and Libraries Community Service Project, Civic Engagement and Outreach, and Health and Wellness. The Juniorette Club took home $100 in cash prizes for outstanding community service work.
At the district level, silver trays are given to the club for Best Overall district awards in Communication and Public Relations, Increase in Membership, and Fundraising.
Individual Club members won art awards at the district level. Winners included Beverly Byrd, Joy Cleghorn and Kaye Thurman.
Club members Amy Millican and Christy Anderson earned their five-year membership pins.