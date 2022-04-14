The 2022-24 LaFayette Woman’s Club executive board was installed at its April general meeting.
Renee Griffin is the new club president for the 2022-24 term. Renee has been an executive board member for many years, recently serving in the first vice president position. Renee also joins the executive board of the GFWC Georgia Northwest District as secretary. “I am excited and honored to represent the women of the LaFayette Woman’s Club. My goal is to continue the mission of the Club by making a difference in our community and our state.”
Past president Rachel Oesch Willeford says Renee is ready to lead the club. “Renee has represented the club at the local, district and state level for several years now. Renee has a history with this club dating back to the days when her mother was a member.”
Joining Renee on the LaFayette Woman’s Club executive board is Stephanie Wardlaw, first vice president; Irma Shaw, second vice president; Beverly Byrd, third vice president; Lecia Eubanks, treasurer; Jennie Chandler, secretary; Cecilia Westbrook, parliamentarian; Amy Millican, Juniorette director; and Rachel Oesch Willeford, communications/public relations officer.
The LaFayette Woman’s Club is a civic organization dedicated to “Making a Difference in our Community and State.” President Renee Griffin, Juniorette director Amy Millican and communications/public relations officer Rachel Oesch Willeford will represent the club at the GFWC Georgia State Convention in Atlanta later this month.