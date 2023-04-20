On Saturday, April 15, approximately eighty people attended the Walker County African American Museum and Culture Center’s dedication of an exhibit honoring the memory of Kenneth “Bubble Gum” Batie.
Approximately 50% of those attendees were tourists from metro-Atlanta, Georgia, and other states. Friends and family told stories of how Kenneth’s nickname, Bubble Gum, begin during his childhood and followed him his entire life. Some say, Kenneth loved to chew bubble gum. Some say, Kenneth was round like a piece of bubble gum. However, everyone remembers Kenneth’s kindness, gentle nature and dedication to radio, music, football, friends, family, the city of LaFayette and Clark Atlanta University.
Kenneth was the first African American disc jockey at radio station WLFA in LaFayette, circa 1979-1980. Also, for approximately two decades, Kenneth was a DJ for Clark Atlanta University, WCLK-FM (91.9) hosting his show, Hot Ice Concert. However, he met an untimely death in 2007 due to a tragic automobile accident.
The exhibit includes visual art, audio and a number of Kenneth’s personal artifacts. This exhibit is sponsored and curated by Mr. Pat Suttle of A Suttle Approach; Hot Ice Entertainment Group, LLC; Ken Batie’s business partner, Mr. Ken Rye and The Ken Batie Memorial Foundation. For an indefinite period, the exhibit will be on display at the Walker County African American Museum and Cultural Center, 309 N. Main Street, LaFayette, Georgia 30728. Suggested museum admission donations are $5 for adults and $1.00 for students under 19 years of age. For additional information, please call the museum, 706-670-1165.
Article submitted by Beverly Foster, president of Walker County African American Historical and Alumni Association Inc.