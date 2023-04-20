On Saturday, April 15, approximately eighty people attended the Walker County African American Museum and Culture Center’s dedication of an exhibit honoring the memory of Kenneth “Bubble Gum” Batie.

Approximately 50% of those attendees were tourists from metro-Atlanta, Georgia, and other states. Friends and family told stories of how Kenneth’s nickname, Bubble Gum, begin during his childhood and followed him his entire life. Some say, Kenneth loved to chew bubble gum. Some say, Kenneth was round like a piece of bubble gum. However, everyone remembers Kenneth’s kindness, gentle nature and dedication to radio, music, football, friends, family, the city of LaFayette and Clark Atlanta University.

Article submitted by Beverly Foster, president of Walker County African American Historical and Alumni Association Inc.

