The Georgia LaFayette Woman’s Club is sponsoring the first LaFayette Juniorette Club at LaFayette High School.
The LaFayette Juniorette Club is a female LaFayette High School service organization for young ladies in grades 9-12. The students participating in the inaugural club are selected by the teachers and administrators at LaFayette High School.
LaFayette High School teacher Amy Millican is the LaFayette Juniorette Club director. “I am so excited to be working with these community-minded young women,” she said. “It is the goal of the Juniorettes to help these young women become tomorrow’s community leaders.”
On Sunday, Aug. 7, the LaFayette Woman’s Club hosted the initiation event for the LaFayette Juniorette Club. LaFayette Woman’s Club president Renee Griffin is pleased with the new club members. “These young ladies are excited to be a part of the Juniorettes and they are already making a difference in our schools by collecting and donating items,” she said.
At the event, the LaFayette Juniorette Club collected 116 pairs of underwear and 71 pairs of socks to be donated and distributed to Gilbert and North LaFayette elementary schools for students in need this school year.
The LaFayette Juniorette Club will be an active high school service organization throughout the school year.
For more information about the LaFayette Woman’s Club or the LaFayette Juniorette Club, contact Rachel Oesch Willeford at 706-200-8099 or racheloeschwilleford@gmail.com.