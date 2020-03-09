On Saturday, March 28, at 2 p.m. at the Bragg Reservation on Missionary Ridge, 3136 South Crest Place, a park ranger will present a 45- minute hands-on children’s program designed to explore the workings of Civil War artillery. A short ranger presentation will be followed by attendees creating their own miniature marshmallow cannons. Practicing with their handheld cannons, participants will gain first-hand experience with projectile motion — witnessing on a small scale the same laws of physics studied by Civil War artillerists.
This is the first of the five Junior Ranger Series programs this year. Children who participate in three of these programs will earn a special Junior Ranger award. This program is free of charge and reservations are not required. Children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
For more information about upcoming programs at Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park, please contact the Lookout Mountain Visitor Center at 423-821-7786, the Chickamauga Battlefield Visitor Center at 706-866-9241, or visit the park’s website at www.nps.gov/chch.