The Kansas Woman held a small canning jar to the light trying to decode the date. It was from the 1990s, the last digit obscure. Once opened the indecorous dark jell revealed itself as the bouquet of feral grapes escaped. The aroma whistled up an image of picking muscadines.

A mother was doing a show-and-tell with her toddler while the grandma filled her basket with the dark grapes. The kid mimicked his grandmother by picking a grape and popping it in his mouth. The mother had a fit. She made the kid spit it out and swept out his mouth with her finger. I hope that is not what he remembers about picking grapes, but it might be.

Joe Phillips writes his “Dear me” columns for several small newspapers. He has many connections to Walker County, including his grandfather, former superintendent Waymond Morgan. He can be reached at joenphillips@hotmail.com.

