A few decades ago travel was different. First was the availability and use of paper maps.

Maps were free at many gas stations and state-sponsored welcome stations. Maps today are on your cell phone with turn-by-turn directions. The GPS on your phone is your map wherever you go.

Joe Phillips writes his “Dear me” columns for several small newspapers. He has many connections to Walker County, including his grandfather, former superintendent Waymond Morgan. He can be reached at joenphillips@hotmail.com.

