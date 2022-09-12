Her name fits her. Short and round with a high-pitched giggle she was named by her grandmother, a fan of J.M. Barrie and his play “Peter Pan.” Today the granddaughter is “a lady of a certain age” and unbound by things that make sense. “Tinker Bell” wears odd hats and dances alone in the kitchen or by the front door. Nobody pays attention: It is all a part her being herself, living up to her namesake “Tinker.”
The “Tinker Bell” of the play and novel was described as “a common fairy.” This Tinker is a common uncommon woman.
The place reminds me of a sales barn café because it is. It is popular with men in plaid shirts, overalls and boots.
Fly strips hang in the corners and they do their job. But still.
The menu is heavy in burgers, sandwiches and sodium, but thin on vegetables, and no salad bar. There is chicken fried steak, chicken fried chicken, Tex-Mex items, canned green beans and corn with a muffin. There is pie. Lots of pie.
On sale day frozen biscuits and canned gravy are replaced by her handmade biscuits and gravy made from bacon drippings. Breakfast is served all day.
Tinker Bell began working at a local café in high school. She attended a business school in Memphis to learn things she should have already known.
Hammering on a typewriter was not her calling. She thrived at being with people and was good at it.
She waited tables with a kid on her hip. Her oldest daughter served time serving food. A son became a chef at a country club across the river in Iowa but miles away..
“He is a very long mile away,” she said pointing to the river.
Tinker Bell and her husband spent vacation in a Branson condo and that started tongues wagging. The dominating subject in town is the future of the café.
The café has been the meeting place for civic clubs and Monday morning preacher coffees. Monday is an off day for preachers and they need to associate with their own kind.
There was something catchy about the name “Tinker's Dinner Bell” but a snappy name is not enough.
Her son, Wallace, wrote that they are looking for a new owner.
He believes that the final pull on the bell rope is not far off for “Tinker's Dinner Bell.”
