Her name fits her. Short and round with a high-pitched giggle she was named by her grandmother, a fan of J.M. Barrie and his play “Peter Pan.” Today the granddaughter is “a lady of a certain age” and unbound by things that make sense. “Tinker Bell” wears odd hats and dances alone in the kitchen or by the front door. Nobody pays attention: It is all a part her being herself, living up to her namesake “Tinker.”

The “Tinker Bell” of the play and novel was described as “a common fairy.” This Tinker is a common uncommon woman.

Joe Phillips writes his “Dear me” columns for several small newspapers. He has many connections to Walker County, including his grandfather, former superintendent Waymond Morgan. He can be reached at joenphillips@hotmail.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In