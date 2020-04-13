Wha-cha-doin?
It is easy to run out of things you want to do while being on house arrest and we are in the same boat.
I can only stand so much television and my standbys are ham radio and a book. There is always something that needs doing around the place.
It took six trips to the solid waste facility last week to haul off what I finally decided I didn't need. That was a good start.
Five trees that weren't doing anything but threatening the house are now gone, as are four dead ones and two that would be in a couple of years. They're on the ground waiting my saw. I'm in no hurry.
Being forced to stay in the house could compel more togetherness than a couple is accustomed to appreciating.
This might be an opportunity to do something for yourself that you'll enjoy.
The first thing that comes to mind is to order a license manual and get ready to take the beginner's amateur radio exam. Knowledge of Morse code is not required and the American Radio Relay League, the Association of Ham Radio Operators, has booklets containing not only the test questions but also the answers. www.arrl.org
I think an hour of study each night would prepare you for the exam in just over a week.
If you ever thought of learning another language, most regional libraries offer “Mango,” a free self-paced program that offers seventy languages. Your local library is the place to start.
Your library also has e-books you can download to your tablet, phone, anything.
You can learn nearly anything on YouTube and a lot of it is useful such as tying knots, cooking and gardening in containers
You might have a closet that needs organizing, a wall needing paint, a carpet to be cleaned.
I went to the post office and bought two dozen post cards. They are no longer a penny but 39 cents each, including postage. Now, when I think of someone I scribble a note with my cell number and e-mail address. So far everyone has been pleased to hear from me.
If you're going to watch movies find some very, very old ones, maybe a silent movie.
If you grew up after “The Golden Days of Radio,” there are hundreds of old radio shows available on the Internet for no charge.
My favorites are Old Time Radio at www.otr.net and Old Radio World at www.oldradioworld.com. Other sites sell recordings or charge to download a show. Turn out the lights and listen to “Suspense.” I dare you.
You can start your genealogy search or record an oral history with yourself.
Start a habit, a ritual, such as making the bed as soon as you get out of it. Start the morning with 10 push-ups.
Re-write your will. A lawyer can clean it up later.
Swap off cooking chores, write a letter to your spouse, invite your spouse to dance in the kitchen. Go outside and look at the stars.
This COVID-19 has sent us home and locked the door. We may as well use the time well.