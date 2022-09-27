On a couple of Sunday mornings I awoke in a quiet town. There was such a quiet over the place I may as well been a mile east where there is little sound except for Mill Creek passing through what was once Frog Hollow.

In a few hours I heard the sound of a bell ringing, a church bell.

Joe Phillips writes his “Dear me” columns for several small newspapers. He has many connections to Walker County, including his grandfather, former superintendent Waymond Morgan. He can be reached at joenphillips@hotmail.com.

