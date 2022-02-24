Rick and Bets (Elizabeth) retired a few years ago. He taught Ag in South Georgia while Bets went postal.
They were frugal, careful, never bought a new car because the first part of their married life was to prepare for the second part. They are on part two.
They wanted to travel with a “bucket list” of their combined druthers.
Bets father, a New Yorker, was in the second wave on Omaha Beach where he was wounded. He later caught up with his unit for the duration of the war.
He made notes as he moved along and later took photographs of what he had seen. Bets used his notes and photographs to build a map of his progress.
She wanted to re-trace her father's movement, see what he saw as a twenty-something rifleman. That is what they were doing and Rick sent a few images from his cell.
They are, at this writing, on a river cruise which came at a bargain since tourism is in a slump. “It is a converted barge,” he wrote while praising the food and stops they've made.
I wondered how that text message came from France to my cell as I walked to the mail box.
The first thought was that it came via satellite links but wondered if anything really travels by satellite these days.
I read that most all data and voice traffic travels through the undersea cables and moves at the speed of light.
While we were not paying attention a lot has been going on under the sea.
The first telegraph cable to Europe was laid in 1858 and the first Trans-American cable didn't come until 1861 when the east and west cables were connected at Salt Lake City.
At that moment news from the east could reach the west instantly via telegraph while the best the Pony Express could do was to deliver in ten days.
It was expensive: A half-ounce envelope from St. Joseph, MO, cost $5 but the price dropped to a dollar.
Two days after the telegraph line was connected the Pony Express went out of business.
There is a lot to see of the Pony Express, including a ceremonial ride this coming June and a number of buildings, museums and stations.
As far as the undersea cable there isn't much to sea. (see)
Joe Phillips writes his “Dear me” columns for several small newspapers. He has many connections to Walker County, including his grandfather, former superintendent Waymond Morgan. He can be reached at joenphillips@hotmail.com.