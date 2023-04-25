When you are disappointed by a business or service, you are really out of luck -- unless you are a regular big spender.

Big businesses don't care if an individual is a happy customer or not. That is why I save my money for a local small business where they might remember me as a loyal customer. If there is an issue, or a “service failure,” I can be heard.

Joe Phillips writes his “Dear me” columns for several small newspapers. He has many connections to Walker County, including his grandfather, former superintendent Waymond Morgan. He can be reached at joenphillips@hotmail.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In