My new Liberty-brand bib overalls are the shade of blue that only new jeans and overalls have. Other faded overalls hang in the closet; another blue Liberty and two Key brands, one stripped and a herringbone pair.

While working outside overalls work better than jeans.

Joe Phillips writes his “Dear me” columns for several small newspapers. He has many connections to Walker County, including his grandfather, former superintendent Waymond Morgan. He can be reached at joenphillips@hotmail.com.

