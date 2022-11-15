Malcolm has a large garden and brought over some butternut squash.

He is proud of those things and has accumulated a following of cooks who think he is the end-all of things about squash.

Joe Phillips writes his “Dear me” columns for several small newspapers. He has many connections to Walker County, including his grandfather, former superintendent Waymond Morgan. He can be reached at joenphillips@hotmail.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In