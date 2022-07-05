There is too much stuff in my pockets.
My image of a man with a purse, or shoulder bag, was formed in the era in which I grew up.
There were people so off the main line that new words were needed to describe them, such as “hippy,” or “bohemian.”
Back into the late 1940s came the “beatnik” best defined by Wikipedia: “included pseudo-intellectualism, drug use, and a cartoonish depiction of real-life people.” Far out!
The Cambridge Dictionary's definition for “bohemian” has nothing to do with Bohemia: “ a person who is interested in artistic and unusual things, for example, art, music or literature, and lives in an informal way that ignores the usually accepted ways of behaving.”
Art, music and literature are not unusual things, but the definition suits my purpose so there it is.
See, no mention of Bohemia so, considering my coming-of-age era, it is understandable why I am reminded of a long-haired guy in dirty, ragged jeans wearing blown-out sandals and a flowing cotton shirt. For a beatnik add bongo drums between his knees.
In the late 1960s and later there were plenty of weirdoes occupying sections of cities who didn't do anything but hang out. Today they are “homeless” or “outdoorsmen.”
All the males carried some kind of backpack or bag containing their accumulation of stuff.
Real Bohemians, who originated in what is now the Czech Republic and now generously populate the American Midwest, must be overly discomforted by the association.
Both Ellsworth County and Cuba, Kansas, became central to the Bohemian (Czech) community. Both have “Bohemian Halls,” two-story buildings that anchored the community.
The town of Cuba invites visitors to “Czech Out” events and food during the “Rock-A-Thon” (rocking chairs) in March and the “Harvest Festival” in July, coming up soon.
It would be worth the trip for the food and to hear the polka bands.
The Kansas Woman has a comment when she spies a man innocently holding his wife's purse while she does something useful.
I don't see a shoulder bag in my future, nor one of those lawyer purses or a doctor's bag. and have to find a way to carry my usual kit without additional bother.
With warmer weather I began wearing lighter pants, finding that some had no belt loops. They are supposed to stay up on the hope and good faith of stout elastic.
My modesty has, so far, been preserved and the pants have not accumulated in a pool at my feet.
I cleaned out my wallet, disposing of old receipts, scraps of paper and the “Flying Farmers” memberships card.
But no bag.
I wrote to you about my father's pocketknife and how men and boys all carried pocketknives.
I thought it would be fitting to carry his last pocketknife, a bone-handled Case knife, which is totally barely over five inches long from tip to hilt with the longest blade two-and-a-half inches long.
The elastic of my light-weight summer pants will support most stuff but will not stay in place with the knife in my pocket.
In order to conduct business at the courthouse you have to pass through “security” and I was queued up to see the voter people. I was ordered to remove my belt and place all my personal items in a plastic bin.
There is no such thing as pocketknife anymore. They are “weapons,” subject to confiscation if someone fancies it and has the authority to take it from you.
I spent enough decades in the airline business and in the midst of the post-911 world to understand that you can get away with making people do anything if you can hook it to “security.”
The uniformed guy picked up the pocketknife from the bin and informed me it was forbidden. I mumbled something about coming back later, took my father's Case knife, my pile of quarters and beat feet out of the courthouse before someone in authority had a change of mind.
I still have the pocketknife but didn't sort out the voter issue.
Something about that feels kind of hinky but like I said earlier: If you can hook something up in the name of “security,” you can get away with anything.
Even an old pocketknife.