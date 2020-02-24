Cats have no gratitude.
Neither do birds.
I've fed eighty pounds of black oil sunflower seeds to the back yard birds since Christmas. I opened a new bag Saturday and filled the squirrel-proof feeder. Wednesday the feeder was empty again.
It would be embarrassing if Kansas friends knew I'm buying black oil sunflower seeds. There are thousands of acres of sunflowers there. It would be like seeing them buy gray Spanish moss.
Birds hang out in the trees waiting. Within moments the full-feeder news gets around.
Chickadees are holding down limbs on the perimeter of the oak tree. The little “up-side-down” birds hang out in the first fork but make trips to the feeder then back up.
I began feeding birds to attract cardinals but they are in the minority, perhaps intimidated by their noisy little buddies.
My mother fed the birds cornbread.
She cooked a twelve-inch iron skillet some days, took it outside and crumbled it up.
In later years, when she was very ill, she turned her chair around to large windows in the back of the house and spent hours there. Three “bird books” lay on a table beside her chair for identifying winged visitors. She kept notes in small tablets.
I flipped through her books and some of those tablets; there were dozens of them. She kept notes on phone calls, visitors, and meaningful events, birds.
When a new bird appeared her excitement was palpable. She highlighted its name in yellow in her book and tablet.
I'm attracting everything but the red birds. They come in pairs but mostly clean up what has been scratched out or dropped by other birds. They must be ground feeders.
I'm doing everything I know to attract birds including tacking make-shift nesting sites on trees.
This year I'm trying something new -- coffee cans, cans and plastic containers nailed to trees.
I love the song of the little wren. I don't think wrens will be interested in cans but we'll see.
The tree bark between the ground and the feeder is stained red and perhaps some small nocturnal visitors are helping themselves.
There are holes in the ground at the base of the tree; the type made by chipmunks.
The cats don't seem interested in them.
It will soon be time for the birds to nest and raise the next generation.
And, I think I'll try cornbread.