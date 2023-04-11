Keith and India were together a long time.
They grew old privately — never whining about it, making jokes, or joining card-playing elder fiends. Instead they fished.
A few decades ago they invited me for what they called a “short” fishing trip, three days on their boat out in the Gulf of Mexico from Apalachicola.
Three days? On a boat? Out in the Gulf? How far from land?
No, of course not. I thought they were teasing.
People who know me, and they knew me for decades, know I have a thing about boats and the ocean.
I had seen pictures of their boat with the catchy name. It looked large enough to have many of the comforts of home without the stability.
The boat had a “head,” nautical name for a bathroom, but it must be tiny. “You ever complain about the size of the lav (lavatory) on an airplane?” asked India.
There was a tiny shower inside, but if anyone wanted to clean up in a big way there was plenty of water, miles of it.
I had dealt with people at work who were afraid of flying and know that no matter how much at home I felt in an airplane their fear was beyond simple understanding.
Keith reviewed safety features of his boat, including a satellite “Emergency Locator Transmitter” but those are on all airplanes. He has a two-way radio and cell phone so that if there is a problem help is call away.
Yeah, but ...
I don't know where my discomfort of the ocean came from but suspect it was nudged along by a paper in Mrs. Pittman's sixth-grade class dealing with the sinking of “The Titanic.”
I grew up within a couple of miles of the Oconee River and was never once on it. I knew people who were as comfortable on the river as they were on the highway. I didn't get it.
The ocean is, to me, a forbidding and fearful place. A few years ago I sat in a concrete pick-nick shelter on Jekyll Island while a raging storm blew just off the coast. I remember it as an experience of safe fear. I could hear the storm, feel the rain and wind, taste the anxiety.
To confuse things I hold an Open Water Diver Certificate and have explored wrecks and reefs from Bora Bora to Bermuda, but I was always in sight of land.
India called and renewed the invitation to take a short trip into the Gulf, adding that Keith would have wanted me to be there.
I couldn't do it.
Joe Phillips writes his “Dear me” columns for several small newspapers. He has many connections to Walker County, including his grandfather, former superintendent Waymond Morgan. He can be reached at joenphillips@hotmail.com.
